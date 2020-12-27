Osman Khalid Butt trolls himself while looking back at MSN days Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Osman Khalid Butt recalled MSN days and joked about communicating in weird language

On Saturday, Osman Khalid Butt took to Twitter and made fun of himself as he looked back at those times during which everybody used MSN.

Butt reminded everyone about their crazy past and left fans in fits as he joked about using weird language.

The actor tweeted, “So.. Facebook memories took me back to a 2009 post where I'd shared all my old MSN nicknames dated back to 2004. Some gems: 'If necessity is the mother of invention...then who's the father?' 'Tick tock goes the clock and I receive my fourth electric shock.' It gets weirder.”

“'B°¥-IñterruÞteÐ' (clearly I was going through a phase) 'Can't we have one meeting that doesn't end with us digging up a corpse?' 'ιм α yоυпg lιтhє мαlє jαм-pαсkєd wιтh cоптяαdιcтιопѕ ¡!¡' (LOL, must reuse) ×º°”˜`”°º×PriNcesS sOphiA×º°”˜`”°º× - bonus pts for guessing the movie,” he tweeted again.

As if the two tweets were not embarrassing enough for the 90s kids, Osman wrote another tweet that read as, “'My muse enters, pitchfork in hand' (?!) 'ăđÄpŦ. Ŧħėŗē Ĩŝ Ŋō Ħ°pĕ' (oh God, choices were made) 'p0p goes the wEasel..baNg g0es mY wife' (wtf) 'ιп мy сяαdlє αlопє ι wєєp / wιтh тhоυghтѕ оf яєυєпgє cоптєпт ι ѕlєєp' (?!?) 'ĹēTŝ þļăΫ P®ëŤəňĐ .. °Ňĕ MöŘĕ ŤĭMē' 'Ťĥə Đ°MëŝŤĭC Ťy®āŇt'”.

