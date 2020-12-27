Gauahar Khan stuns in Saira Shakira ensemble at her wedding Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Gauahar Khan donned gorgeous Saira Shakira attire at her own wedding

On Christmas day, Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar. She looked stunning in a dress by Pakistani designer Saira Shakira.

The 37-year-old actress’s ivory dress was heavily embellished and it matched with Darbar’s attire as well.

Khan also wore Kundan jewelry with her outfit. She looked exquisite as she opted for dark red lip color on her wedding day.

Moreover, the Big Boss winner kept her fans updated as she shared pictures from her wedding events on her Instagram.

Darbar looked handsome in ivory churidar and sherwani. There were some of Bollywood’s biggest stars at the couple’s reception including Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Khan also shared series of photos from Nikkah ceremony and alongside wrote a caption that read as “QUBOOL HAI”.

Gauahar posted another snap and captioned it as “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours.”.







