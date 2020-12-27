Akcent would love to collaborate with Ayesha Omar Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Akcent's Adrian Sina ‘would love’ to collaborate with Ayesha Omar

Lead vocalist of the Romanian band Akcent, Adrian Sina has expressed his desire to collaborate with Pakistani singer-actor Ayesha Omar.

Recently, in a live session on Instagram, Sina was asked which Pakistani singer he would like to work with, the singer replied: “I would love to feature with Ayesha Omar.”





“She is a genius and really talented,” he added. However, the My Passion singer said that he has never met the Pakistani actor.

Responding to Sina’s desire to work with her, the Karachi Se Lahore actress expressed her disbelief and excitement. “I am flattered and blown away and I don’t know how to express this that how excited I am. First I didn’t believe it that he was talking about me because Akcent is a huge name, I have always been a fan of his music”, said Ayesha in a video message, adding that she is really grateful for his comments and would love to work with him.





“Thank you so much for your appreciation for me and my work. I would love to collaborate with you whether its a song, an album, a digital campaign, or a film. The possibilities are endless,” said Ayesha.