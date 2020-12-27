Google makes hilarious blunder by listing Esra Bilgic as Yasir Hussains mother Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Google’s hilarious blunder, lists Turkish star Esra Bilgic as Yasir Hussain’s mother

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain is known for his amazing acting and also for his harsh criticism of Turkish content.

The actor has been opposing the idea of airing foreign content in the country as he said that over shadows the local content.

The recent, major technical blunder has turned his rivalry into something more hilarious.

Fans were quick to notice this hilarious blunder on Google’s side after a quick search showed Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç listed as Hussain's mother.

The Baaji actor has been voicing out his anger over the attention stars of Diriliş: Ertuğrul, have been getting.

Earlier, he said that Turkish dramas will destroy Pakistani drama industry and its emerging young talents.