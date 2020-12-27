Samiya Mumtaz and Aijaz Aslams web series ‘Aagay Barho released Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Samiya Mumtaz and Aijaz Aslam starrer web series ‘Aagay Barho’ releases on SEE prime

The Pakistani drama industry is growing and delivering more unique and modern entertainment to its viewers. The content is not only limited to TV screens but lots of new ideas and fresh content is available online with the latest OTT channels and platforms.

After the success of mini-series Saat Mulaqatein, OTT channel See Prime has bought another web series for the viewers titled Aagay Barho.

Short films like Naam Kya Rakha (Fahad Sheikh and Hajra Yamin), Dancing Doll (Anoushey Abbasi),Aagay Barho is another See Prime original web series released on 25th of December.

Starring veteran actor Aijaz Aslam and Samiya Mumtaz in lead roles, the latest released web series is written and directed by Awais Sulaman.

The story of the series revolves around the journey of woman (Samiya Mumtaz), whose husband has lost interest in her, she then decided to make an effort to have him back.





The episodes of the series have been released on YouTube as well. The series cast includes, Asmma Siraj, Sabiha Hashmi, Umair Hameed, Diya Mughal, Bisma Khan, Rashid, Irfan Asghar, Owais Khan & Maid.