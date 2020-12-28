Katrina Kaif dubs Salman Khan the best human being on his birthday

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's friendship goes way back. From first working together in Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya(2005) to last seen in Bharat(2019), their chemistry on-screen is unmissable.
While Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on Sunday, his former ladylove made sure to send kind regards his way.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Dhoom 3 star wrote:
"Happiest Birthday beingsalmankhan to a great human being," followed by a red heart emoji.
Meanwhile, director of their last film together, Ali Abbas Zafar also sent a glorious wishes for the 'Bhai of Bollywood.'
"Happy birthday beingsalmankhan bhai.... Dum se Sultan , Jazbe se Tiger aur Dil se Bharat," Zafar wrote.
