Inside Alia Bhatts Christmas party for beau Ranbir Kapoor and family

Not soon after Ranbir Kapoor revealed he is all ready to marry girlfriend Alia Bhatt, families of the two came together for an intimate Christmas dinner.





From Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Singh to Alia Bhatt's director father Mahesh Bhatt, the night included love, warmth and so much more.





Also spotted in the pictures were Alia's mother and sister- Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt -- and Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.









The dinner came soon after the love birds gathered at the Kapoor house with all of Ranbir's aunts, uncles and cousins. Pictures from the star-studded brunch also showed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor.