Govinda once revealed he was offered a part in Hollywood blockbuster Avatar

December 28, 2020

Govinda once revealed he was offered Hollywood blockbuster 'Avatar'. Here's what happened later

Bollywood actor Govinda, who is famously known for his commendable comic timing, once claimed he was offered Avatar nine years before the movie was released.

The original Coolie No.1 actor in his interview with Aapki Adalat in 2019, revealed how he rejected the role when James Cameron approached him because he could not wear the blue paint all over his body.

Netizens, who could not believe the actor's claim, stormed the internet with a series of continuous bashing.

One Twitter user wrote: “Govinda saying that he was offered Avatar is like saying Salman Khan was offered the Nobel Prize for physics.” Another one tweeted: “Govinda was offered the role of Iron man but he rejected as he doesn’t fit in an iron suit.”







Feeling disrespected by the offensive jokes, Govinda told Bombay Times:

“I am fine with people wondering how someone like Govinda could refuse a James Cameron film. I can understand where they are coming from. I respect that thought. They are entitled to have that opinion, but to say how come Govinda got that offer in the first place, is wrong,” he said.

Govinda added that by not believing him, people are displaying ‘prejudiced behaviour’. “It’s not like meri aukat nahi hai. (It’s not like I don’t deserve it) It’s prejudiced behaviour. Chai wala aagey kaise badh sakta hain? TV actors films mein kaise aa sakte hain? (How can a tea-seller rise so high and how can television actors work in films) This is that same elitist, superiority complex. Yeh galat hai. Aapko vishwas nahi karna hai toh mat kijiye (This is wrong. Don’t believe me if you don’t want to), but don’t say things like these,” he said.

