Naimal Khawar's sister enjoys McDonald's drive-thru in wedding dress after ceremony

As if Fiza Khawar Khan's wedding did not create enough buzz, the newly-wedded bride gave young girls the ultimate 'couple goals' as she stopped at a fast-food drive-thru with her husband to satisfy her food cravings.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Fiza shared a picture with her husband, both holding burgers and fries right after the bride set off to her new place.

"I have found my new fat partner in life," wrote Fiza.

Take a look: