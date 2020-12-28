Salman Khan celebrates his 55th and niece Ayat Sharmas 1st birthday together Web Desk | December 28, 2020 Salman Khan celebrated his 55th and niece Ayat Sharma’s 1st birthday in a Carnival themed party

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 55-years-old on 27 December. On the same day, the mega star shares his birthday with his little niece Ayat Sharma, who turned 1.

The Dabangg Khan celebrated his birthday with Ayat together at his farmhouse with his close friends from the film industry and family members.

The photos from the farmhouse, outside Mumbai, get-together have been going viral on the internet. The entire décor of the celebration party was carnival-themed with twinkling lights and flowers everywhere and also a multi-tiered cake for baby Ayat.

Arpita Khan Sharma shared the pictures from the celebrations on her social media handle, where fans were left in awe to see the décor of the birthday and the cake. They filled the posts with love and wishes for the little one and Salman on social media.









On the birthday night, in Mumbai, the Sultan actor came out to cut the cake with media persons and paparazzi as he advised his fans to not gather crowds this year outside his home. He advised his fans to follow COVID SOPs and maintain social distancing.