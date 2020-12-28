Twinkle Khanna shares a happy picture, wearing the dress she embroidered herself Web Desk | December 28, 2020 Twinkle Khanna shares a happy picture, wearing the dress she embroidered herself

Twinkle Khanna shares a happy picture, wearing the dress she embroidered herself

It won’t be an incorrect statement to say that this quarantine and lockdown period has pushed everyone to try something new and different other than their usual busy routine.

Bollywood actor-producer Twinkle Khanna has shared photos of her latest work and this time, it’s not her writings but the beautiful work of embroidery on Instagram.





The acclaimed author has shared her love for embroidery and needle work as she posted a selfie in in a white shirt, she wrote, “The joy of dressing up in something you have embroidered yourself. My white shirt is transformed with our Mumbai ‘Tai’! #TwinningWithTai.”

In the picture, Khanna, 46, could be seen smiling as she showed off her shirt which has a woman’s face embroidered on it in red and blue. Her fans loved her piece of art and filled her post with praise in the comments section.

The author of Mrs. Funny Bones had earlier shared her interest in the embroidery art during lockdown. She spent most of her free time practicing different embroidery designs.





In July, she posted a video on her Instagram, featuring her work which had legendary painter Frida Kahlo’s face embroidered on it. She opened up about how she took up the hobby and needle work, in the caption, she had written, “While growing up in my Grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani’s voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don’t do untidy work.’