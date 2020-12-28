From Armeena Khan to Ahad and Sajal: Pakistani stars who got married in 2020 Web Desk | December 28, 2020 No pandemic in the world could stop these beautiful matches made in heaven, to meet on earth

From Armeena Rana Khan to Ahad and Sajal: List of celebrities who got married in 2020

This was a year full of star-studded weddings. While some celebrities kept their weddings low-key, others went elaborate with their nuptials ceremonies.

Take a look at your favorite celebrities who got married this year.

Noor Bukhari

Noor Bukhari's fifth wedding came as a surprise to many. The actress once again tied the knot with her ex-husband and the father of her only daughter, Awn. She announced her wedding in an Instagram post earlier this year.

Armeena Rana Khan

On Valentine's Day, Armeena Rana Khan announced that she is engaged to her long-time sweet heart, Fesl Khan. Soon after, she took to her Instagram and shared that she has finally married the love of her life.“We were born to be one. Welcome to our journey with special love to those closest to us,” wrote Armeena.

Aisam-ul-Haq

Pakistan's favorite tennis player announced his wedding in February. Married to Sana Fiaz, Aisam-ul-Haq's second wedding was a low-key event with only close relatives.

Sadia Ghaffar

Sadia Ghaffar married Hasan Hayat in a very star-studded ceremony on March 1. Her wedding shenanigans were attended by celebrities including Sajal Ali and Saboor Aly.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir

After making fans wait for a number of years, Pakistan's favorite couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in UAE. Keeping their wedding date a secret till last minute, the couple got married on March 14.

Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal

Easily one of the most controversialweddings this year, Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal married in June. The wedding came as a surprise since Shehroz had just parted ways with his ex-wife Syra Yousuf. Despite matrimony receivingamplecriticismfrom fans and netizens, the couple is happily married.