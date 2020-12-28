Fiza Ali throws celebrations on daughter Faraals 6th birthday Web Desk | December 28, 2020 Fiza Ali throws celebrations on daughter Faraal’s 6th birthday in Lahore

Fiza Ali throws celebrations on daughter Faraal’s 6th birthday

Pakistani model and actress Fiza Ali, who has been a renowned part of the showbiz industry celebrated her daughter Faraal Fawad’s sixth birthday in Lahore.

Fiza, who has enjoyed a successful career in modeling has often made appearances in top trending morning shows of the country with her daughter as she shares a great bonding with her little one.





On Friday, as Faraal turned six, Fiza threw a mermaid themed party for her birthday celebrations. Both the mother and daughter wore gorgeous, similar mermaid themed outfits and enjoyed the celebrations with their close friends and family member.