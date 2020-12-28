Fiza Ali throws celebrations on daughter Faraals 6th birthday

Pakistani model and actress Fiza Ali, who has been a renowned part of the showbiz industry celebrated her daughter Faraal Fawad’s sixth birthday in Lahore.
Fiza, who has enjoyed a successful career in modeling has often made appearances in top trending morning shows of the country with her daughter as she shares a great bonding with her little one.
On Friday, as Faraal turned six, Fiza threw a mermaid themed party for her birthday celebrations. Both the mother and daughter wore gorgeous, similar mermaid themed outfits and enjoyed the celebrations with their close friends and family member.
{{excerpt}}