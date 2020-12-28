Sarah Khan pens an emotional note for her late father Web Desk | December 28, 2020 Sarah Khan pens an emotional note for her late father on Instagram

Pakistani actresses Sarah Khan and Noor Khan's father, Zafar Khan, recently passed away. Sarah, who recently got married to singer Falak Shabbir, shared a heartfelt for her late father.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress posted an emotional picture of a painting called ‘The First Moments in Heaven,’ as she remembered her late parents.





Sarah reflected the painting 'The First Moments in Heaven' as her own sentiment for now as it showcased a sweet moment of children being reunited with their parents.

In the caption she started with a Quranic verse, "RABIR HUM HUMA KAMA RABAYANEE SAGHEERA (my lord, have mercy upon them (my parents) as they brought me up (when I was small).”

Sarah, 28, asked her fans and followers to pray for her late parents. She continued the caption, "This painting is called the first moments in heaven. I can’t wait for the day when we reunite again InshAllah. Please remember my baba and mama in your prayers."





The tragic news of her father’s death was announced by Sarah and Falak's close friend and their wedding photographer Abdul Samad Zia on Instagram.