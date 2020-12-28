Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi make for the cutest couple: See Photo Web Desk | December 28, 2020 Naimal Khawar shared lovely picture with Hamza Ali Abbasi from her sister’s wedding reception

On Sunday, Naimal Khawar Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi from sister Fiza’s wedding reception.

Khawar treated fans as she posted the lovely photo with husband. The couple look cute together as they posed for the picture.

In the photo, the 27-year-old actress can be seen looking sweetly at Hamza as he smiled widely.





Moreover, the Anaa star donned a sky blue ensemble by Faiza Saqlain which had embroidery on it. She also wore choker from Anayah Jewellery.

Whereas, the Alif star rocked a black kurta which he paired with white shalwar and beige shawl. He concluded his look by wearing black shoes with his attire.

The pair looked stunning as they posed in front of a chandelier.