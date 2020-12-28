Adnan Siddiqui visits Mirza Ghalibs mansion in Old Delhi Web Desk | December 28, 2020 Adnan Siddiqui visits Mirza Ghalib’s mansion in Old Delhi

Pakistani superstar Adnan Siddiqui has shared a video on his Instagram account, enjoying his time in the historical land of Old Delhi in India.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho famed actor posted a video on Instagram, in which he can be seen visiting the old mansion of subcontinent’s legendary Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib.

The mansion called Ghalib ki Haveli is now declared a heritage site located in old Delhi’s Gali Qasim Jan, Ballimaran.

Adnan took his fans and followers on the Instagram on a detour of one of the great sites of Mughal era. Alongside the video, Adnan wrote a detailed caption, starting with the poetry of Mirza Ghalib.





“Vo firaq aur vo visal Kahan, Vo shab-o-roz o mah-o-saal kahan, Fursat-e-karobar-e-shauq kisey, Zauq-e-nazzara-e-jamal kahan.”

He wrote, “In 2017, when I visited Mirza Ghalib’s haveli in Old Delhi’s Ballimaran, this couplet raced through my mind on loop from the moment I entered the house—at that time in a dilapidated condition. Having turned into a museum, the heritage site took me straight to one of the poetry sessions by the legendary shaayar, so immensely powerful was his presence even in his absence.”

He continued, “Mirza Ghalib inspired and shaped to a very large extent whatever little bit of poetry skills I have. I was also an avid audience of Indian drama Mirza Ghalib where Naseeruddin Shah immortalised one of the greatest poets of all times. He is one poet whose verses are a delightful potpourri of different aspects and emotions of life—love, longing, death, friendship, philosophy. He possessed sharp wit and satire plus a rare gift of the ability to laugh at his deprivation instead of crying victim.”

“I can’t underscore enough how a lot of us keep navigating back to his shers, rolling off our tongues in every day conversations. Look at the absolute immortality of his poetry! The great poet who was born today in 1797, remains alive through his most precious kalaams,” he concluded his post.