Maya Ali fires up the dance floor on ‘Haye Dil Bechara’ in viral video: WATCH

Web Desk | December 28, 2020

Recently, Maya Ali was spotted dancing on Haye Dil Bechara at friend’s mehendi. Her video soon went viral on social media as many fans shared.

The actress attended publicist and friend Madeeha Basaria’s mehendi event in Karachi. They both were seen dancing together on Parey Hut Love’s song Haye Dil Bechara.

Moreover, the 31-year-old star is known for her amazing dance moves. She has danced at several weddings including her brother’s mehendi.





However, her recent dance video has won many hearts. Fans can’t stop praising her for her amazing dances moves.

Maya rocked a white ensemble at her friend’s mehendi, she kept her look subtle as she had little makeup on. She completed her look with heavy jhumkay and kept her hair down.