Dunk Episode 1 recap: A student accuses professor of harassment Web Desk | December 28, 2020 The first episode of ‘Dunk’ showed that a student alleged professor of sexual harassment

Dunk Episode 1 recap: A student accuses professor of harassment

First episode of Dunk aired on Wednesday, 23rd December. The cast of the TV drama includes Noman Ijaz who plays professor, Sana Javed who is acting as his student and Bilal Abbas Khan, who plays role of Haider. Its first episode showed that a professor was alleged by his student of sexual harassment.

Recently, Dunk received a lot of backlash as according to the critics it discourages women who are victims of harassment from speaking up.

However, in the drama Amal Faraz is the student who has blamed her professor Humayun of sexual harassment. Dunk starts with protests going on against professor by the students including Haider who is Amal’s fiancé as well.

Moreover, the first episode showed that nobody questions Amal and everyone is blaming the professor. The university also suspends him to protect its reputation.

On the other hand, Amal is being pressurized by her fiancé haider as he is deciding everything for her.

Tara Mehmood who is colleague of Professor Humayun is supporting him. He demanded an inquiry so that he gets justice. The episode also showed that Haider and Amal’s families are worried about their respect.