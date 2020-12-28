Yasir Hussain receives sweet wish from Iqra Aziz on 1st wedding anniversary Web Desk | December 28, 2020 Iqra Aziz wished husband Yasir Hussain a happy 1st wedding anniversary with cute photo

On Monday, 28th December Iqra Aziz took to Instagram to wish her husband Yasir Hussain a happy first wedding anniversary. She shared an adorable picture and penned a heartfelt note.

Last year, Yasir proposed Iqra at Lux Style Awards and later the pair got married on this day.

The 23-year-old actress posted cute picture of her and Hussain and wrote a caption alongside that read as “Happy 1st Anniversary babzuu You’re so special to me that i cannot express it in words. You’ve given me so much love and careYou’ve been my partner, my friend, my frenemy, my companion, my everything”.





“You’ve made me see the world in a new way. You’re the positivity in my life keep shinning and keep smiling I LOVE YOU P.S. i’ll always be there kissing your hand,” she added.