Shaniera Akram pens adorable wish for daughter Aiyla Akram on her 6th birthday Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Shaniera Akram pens adorable wish for daughter Aiyla Akram on her 6th birthday

Shaniera Akram pens adorable wish for daughter Aiyla Akram on her 6th birthday

Pakistan’s prominent personality and social worker Shaniera Akram has shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter Aiyla Akram on her sixth birthday.

Shaniera, who is also the wife of former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram, turned to Instagram on Monday and posted a beautiful birthday wish for her little one.





She wrote, "Happy birthday to this amazing little soul! Mummy and daddy and everyone love you so much. You brighten our lives with your incredible personality and beautiful heart. We just love you so much!"

Shaniera, 37, also told her daughter that she brightened their lives with her incredible personality and beautiful heart. Shaniera and Wasim tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their daughter in 2014.





Shaniera’s Instagram account has been filled with the cute and adorable pictures of her daughter. She has often posted messages about following COVID-19 SOPs with her too.