Mansha Pasha wins fans hearts with her latest clicks in blue saree Web Desk | December 29, 2020

Pakistan’s talented and promising actress and model Mansha Pasha has never failed to stun her fans and followers with her gorgeous fashion statements.

From western to traditional looks, Mansha has kept her style and fashion choices always up to the mark.

The star, who started her career as a supporting actress in several blockbuster drama serials, including Shehr-e-Zaat, Madiha Maliha and Zindagi Gulzar Hai soon succeeded to win over the hearts of fans with her stunning debut performance inLaal Kabootar.

Mansha, 33, recently took to Instagram as she posted her ethereal looks in a stunning wintry blue and gold saree. She paired up her hair in a braid and completed her look with matching hair accessories and a heavy traditional necklace.





Makeup artist Beenish Parvez completed her look with soft touch of makeup and golden shaded light smoky eyes.

Mansha has received critical acclaim for her character in the crime thriller Laal Kabootar for which she got nominated for Best Actress at Pakistan International Screen Awards and Lux Style Awards.