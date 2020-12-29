Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares adorable selfie, reflecting upon the last Monday of 2020 Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares adorable selfie, reflecting upon last Monday of 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares adorable selfie, reflecting upon last Monday of 2020

Bollywood’s superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous selfie with her fans and followers on Monday.





The Sky Is Pink actress took the opportunity to shares her excitement as she penned down a note for the upcoming year. With her adorable pouting selfie, Priyanka, 38, wrote in the caption, "Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you?"

Dressed in cool white top, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress wore soft, subtle makeup for the picture. She will be next seen in Netflix’s film The White Tiger.





Earlier, she also shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with husband Nick Jonas. The adorable couple celebrated their holidays in UK with their cute pets.

On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani star has been busy shooting for Text For You, which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan and she will also be seen in Matrix 4 opposite Keanu Reeves.