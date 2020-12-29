Shah Rukh Khans son Aryan Khan shows his singing talent in new viral video Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan shows his singing talent in latest viral video on the internet

Bollywood’s megastar Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling over the hearts of his millions of fans around the world for decades. His stunning acting performances have won him critical praise and accolades over the time. Not just that, but King Khan’s fans love him more as he’s been a loving and caring father.

Now, the fans have been super excitedly waiting for his kids Aryan and Suhana to mark their debut in the industry and the recently shared video of his son Aryan, 21, showing off his singing talent has left fans in awe.





In a video that has gone viral on the internet within a few hours, Aryan can be seen displaying his hidden musical talent, he is seen strumming a guitar and singing Charlie Puth’s Attention.

Fans filled the comment section with love and praise for the young Khan. Aryan became a popular sensation soon after he dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney’s The Lion King, along with Shah Rukh, last year.

While dad Shah Rukh lent his voice to the character of Mufasa, Aryan dubbed for the character of Simba.

Earlier, on David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Shah Rukh revealed that Aryan is not keen on becoming an actor. He'd rather join the industry as a director. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realizes that himself. But he is a good writer,” he said. Aryan is currently pursuing higher studies in the US.