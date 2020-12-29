Why actor Farhan Ali Agha joined PM Imran Khans party Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Pakistani actor Farhan Ali Agha revealed joining PTI in recent press conference

Why actor Farhan Ali Agha joined PM Imran Khan’s party

On Monday, famous Pakistani actor Farhan Ali Agha in press conference announced that he has joined PM Imran Khan’s party PTI.

The 45-year-old has worked in many Pakistani dramas and movies such as Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Maalik, Suno Chanda, Umeed and many more.

Farhan has finally joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and he revealed the reason behind joining the party in the press conference.

"I am joining the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan is going through a difficult time right now. My country, your country. We were born here. Fame, name, respect, we got it all from here” Agha said.

“I've joined this cause because Pakistan needs honest and trustworthy people to come forth so that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's dream can be completed. A country where common people can get justice,” he continued as he stated the reason for joining PTI.

"I've grown up listening to tales of love for the country. And when I hear Prime Minister Imran Khan tell multiple people have continued to harm the country, I wish that people, who love the nation, who boast nationalism, come forth and deliver,” he added.

"This may be a new step in politics, but my love for Pakistan and its people dates decades ago. We will take Pakistan forward, with PTI's mission to serve the masses.” He concluded.