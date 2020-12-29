Akshay Kumar sends love to wife Twinkle Khanna with an adorable birthday tribute Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Akshay Kumar wishes love to wife Twinkle Khanna in an adorable birthday post

Akshay Kumar sends love to wife Twinkle Khanna in an adorable birthday wish

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar turned to Instagram to wish his wife and author Twinkle Khanna on her birthday.

The Khiladi of Bollywood posted a sweet photo and penned a heartfelt birthday wish on her special day. Akshay made sure to add some of his humor to the post as well as he shared the note with a memorable picture from their vacations.





Twinkle, who turned 47, had enjoyed her career in Bollywood as an actor and later, film producer. She is known for her books likeMrs. Funnybones.

In the photo, the beautiful couple could be seen smiling away while cycling together. Birthday girl, Twinkle, looked fabulous in a light colored boat neck top, paired with white pants and sneakers, while Akshay sported a black hoodie with matching jeans and white sneakers.

Sharing the photo, the Rustom star wrote, "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I'm so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina."

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in year 2001 and have two children, Aarav and Nitara Kumar.