Aima Baig, Abdullah Siddiqui release ‘Be Myself music video: WATCH Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Aima Baig and Abdullah Siddiqui just dropped ‘Be Myself’ Collaboration

Aima Baig, Abdullah Siddiqui release ‘Be Myself’ music video: WATCH

Recently, Aima Baig and Abdullah Siddiqui released their new song together called Be Myself. The song is all about embracing your body and accepting your true self.

The director of Be Myself music video is Shahbaz Shigri and its an audio-visual treat for the fans.

Lyrics of the song says “I’m never gonna be myself again as long as I be myself pretending all the time”.

The most eye catching thing about the song is that the video perfectly complements the music. The song initially starts with metronome and gradually builds up along with lyrics.

Overall, the music is straightforward and simple, sending a strong message across for people who are finding it difficult to accept themselves.

Moreover, the song addresses several societal issues such as pressure on men to be strong enough and to appear fit and women who struggle to see themselves in dresses that are in magazines.

The music video of the song shows dim red and green lights with strong black visuals. Abdullah and Aima are shown wandering with fog around both of them. However, the unclear air shown in video could be indicating towards people’s self-doubt.

Watch music video below:







