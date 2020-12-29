Check out the list of the top 10 Pakistani drama serials of year 2020 Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Check out the list of the top 10 Pakistani drama serials of year 2020

When it comes to the entertainment and the fine quality of fresh and unique content, Pakistani drama serials never fails their audiences.

This year, the Pakistani drama industry has proved that it has evolved with the time and delivered some of best drama serials that shall be remembered for their iconic dialogues and scenes for the coming decades.

If we take a look at the top ratings charts, surely Turkish drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul topped the charts with its popularity among the Pakistani audiences. Here is the list of top 10 most watched and most talked about Pakistani drama serials of the year 2020.

1. Mere Paas Tum Ho

The drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho has been the talk of the town since the time it went on-air. It has broken all the previous records with its blockbuster viewership. Written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar while Nadeem Baig has directed the drama serial, the cast includes Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui.

2. Alif

Based on Umera Ahmad’s best-selling novel, Alif was one of the most anticipated serials of this year. Geo Entertainment’s drama serial was directed by Haseeb Hasan. Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi made his comeback on the TV screen after a good long gap with Alif. The main cast of the drama includes Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan, and Ahsan Khan.

3. Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi proved the versatility of Pakistani dramas with its strong storyline and amazing acting performances. Directed by Kashif Nisar, the drama serial was written by Faiza Iftikhar and aired on HUM TV. The main cast of this drama included Iqra Aziz, Imran Ashraf, and Syed Jibran. Imran Ashraf played the character named Bhola the fame of which touched the immortal grounds.

4. Do Bol

Do Bol was a popular serial among the audience and a major breakthrough for actress Hira Mani. Affan Waheed showed his amazing acting as well. The drama was on-aired on ARY Digital and written by Sarwat Nazeer.

5. Ehd-e-Wafa

Different than the usual romantic storylines, Ehd-e-Wafa featured the remarkable journey of four friends. The drama is ISPR sponsored production and its theme is about how the four fellows strive to make their lives. The lead characters were played by Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt, Wahaj Ali and Ahmed Ali Akbar. Ehd-e-Wafa was written by Mustafa Afridi and directed by Saife Hassan.

6. Khaas

HUM TV drama Khaas gained the popularity gradually with every new episode. Written by Sarwat Nazeer and directed by Danish Nawaz, Khaas addressed the issues of a disturbed marriage. The cast of the serial includes Sanam Baloch, Ali Rehman and Haroon Shahid in lead roles.

7. Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb

Hashim Nadeem’s written Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb was a fine piece that showed the exceptional writing, direction and acting, completely out of the box. The plot of the story has an element of suspense and uniqueness as it addressed the issue of a person with split personality disorder and his married life Zahid Ahmed displayed his stunning acting, while supporting actors include Yumna Zaidi, Sonia Hussain, Zarnish Khan, and Sami Khan did a remarkable job.

8. Pyar Kay Sadqay

The cute and adorable love story of Abdullah and Mahjabeen became popular among the audience. The HUM TV drama serial was written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Farooq Rind. The cast of the drama includes, Bilal Abbas Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Omair Rana and Atiqa Odho and Yahsma Gill.

Ruswai

The story of drama serial Ruswai revolved around the sensitive yet important sexual abuse issues and specifically the stereotypical treatment of the society towards the victim. Written by Naila Ansari and directed by Rubina Ashraf, Ruswai received praise by the critics and audience as well. The cast includes, Sana Javaid, Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles and supported by Irsa Ghazal, Osama Tahir, Adna Jaffar and Minna Tariq.

10. Sabaat

HUM TV drama serial Sabaat showcased the differences between the middle class and upper class of the society. The drama serial revolved around the story of a self-made girl Anaya, played my Mawra Hocane and the challenges she faced when she come across an elite class family. Written by Kashif Anwar and directed by Shahzad Kashmiri, the drama serial cast includes, Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani, Sarah Khan and Usman Mukhtar in lead roles.