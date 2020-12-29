Feroze Khan reveals reason behind rejoining showbiz Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Feroze Khan addressed rumors regarding showbiz return, Hania Amir and future projects

Feroze Khan reveals reason behind rejoining showbiz

Recently, Feroze Khan appeared in an interview to a publication and talked about his personal life, future projects, reason behind rejoining showbiz and much more.

The 30-year-old star discussed about his return to TV Drama industry and said: “My Sheikh ordered me that I can't quit showbiz. He also told me that I needed to be at this place”.

“I have to do something out of this, I have to make something out of this. So i'm reading into a lot of scripts, looking into a lot of scripts — I may act, I may produce, but i'm here,” he added.

Khan further addressed rumours related to Hania Amir, he said, "I won't comment on what happened with Asim because that's not my place to say or speak, but what I read about Haniya and it was really disturbing. Obviously, we also have parents [...] we too have emotions”.

"The most upsetting bit was, it could take me 30 seconds to take a screenshot of the chat between Haniya and I on that day and put it up. But I'm watching such senior journalists, for Rs2 publicity, talking rubbish about 'evidence' of what happens on sets, etc. Hania messaged me saying 'what is this, why am I being dragged into all of this,” he added.

He further told his upcoming project is Khuda aur Muhabbat.