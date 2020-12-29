Remembering the shining stars, who left the world in year 2020 Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Remembering the celebrities, who left the world in year 2020

Remembering the shining stars, who left the world in year 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis all over the globe, the year 2020 has been one of the most challenging year for every field of life.

Coming to Bollywood, the industry suffered major losses in terms of delaying films productions and release date. Unfortunately, the Indian film and television industry have lost some of its gems in this year.

From Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan to Rishi Kapoor and Saroj Khan, many celebrities have left a void and they shall be always remembered by their millions of fans. Here is the list of famous stars who passed away this year.

Irrfan Khan

Bollywood’s most iconic star Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29 in Mumbai’s Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. The celebrated actor, who also gained popularity in Hollywood was 53. Irrfan’s health had been on the decline since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He had been travelling to London frequently for treatment. He was last seen in Hindi film Angrezi Medium. He also appeared in blockbusters like Jurassic World, Life of Pi andInferno.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14. The news of his suicidal shocked his fans. Rajput made his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che! He then became the heartthrob of millions with his films Shuddh Desi Romance and Kedarnath. He gave his career-best performance as MS Dhoni in 2016’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant's last film Dil Bechara had a digital release after his death.

Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30, following a long battle with cancer. He was 67. The Kapoor and Sons actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had then travelled to New York for treatment.

SP Balasubrahmanyam

90s iconic singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74, on September 25 following coronavirus complications. After testing positive for Covid-19, he was shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. SPB held a Guinness World record for singing over 40,000 songs.

Saroj Khan

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai on July 3, following a cardiac arrest. She was 71. She had a successful career span over forty years in the industry, during which, she choreographed nearly 2000 songs. Her most successful choreographed songs were Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, and Tamma Tamma.

Nimmi

Veteran actor Nimmi passed away on March 25 at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 87. Born as Nawab Banoo, Nimmi made her debut in Raj Kapoor’s Barsaat. She appeared in hit movies opposite Dilip Kumar in the 50s and early 60s. Some of her memorable movies included Aan, Daag and Amar.