Deepika Padukone looks back at criticism over acting debut Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Deepika Padukone revealed receiving backlash over first film debut

Deepika Padukone looks back at criticism over acting debut

Recently, Deepika Padukone appeared in an interview with a magazine and talked about facing criticism after she made her acting debut in film Om Shanti Om.

The 34-year-old star is one of the most celebrated female actress in Bollywood, she has delivered several hits during her career. Moreover, she made her acting debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om.

The Padmaavat star talked about the backlash she received during initial days of her career and said, “After hustling and grinding through the modelling world for some years, I finally got my big break in movies. I landed 'Om Shanti Om' at the age of 19 and was immediately thrown into the deep end. My very first movie was a big-ticket, marquee project with the biggest names in the business”.

“In 2007, when the film finally released, there was love and appreciation in abundance, but there was also a section of people who scathingly criticised my work, 'Oh she is a model, she cannot act.' My accent was made fun of,” she added.

"A lot was said and written about me and my craft, and, the truth is, all of it was extremely hurtful. When you are all of 21, these kinds of brickbats most certainly affect you," she further added.

Padukone praised her parents and said they taught "to live within our means, encouraged us to focus not only on our professional achievements but on being remembered as good human beings”.

"It is these very beacons of life and learnings that have helped me navigate my personal and professional path through storms of adversity, with humility in my being and gratitude in my heart." Deepika concluded.