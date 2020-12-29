Emma Roberts, Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcome baby boy Rhodes Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcome baby boy and named him Rhodes

On Sunday, Emma Roberts gave birth to baby boy Rhodes in Los Angeles. It’s her and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund’s first baby together.

According to TMZ reports, both the 29-year-old mother and son are “doing great after the delivery”. Moreover, the weight of the baby is 9lbs.

However, the couple still has not yet said anything related to birth of their first new born on their social media platforms.

The actress and 36-year-old have been together since 2019. She took to Instagram in august to announce her pregnancy as she flaunted her baby bump in white ensemble.

Roberts also disclosed gender of baby as she caption a photo as “Me...and my two favorite guys”.

Previously, a source told Us Weekly: “Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is so nice for them”.