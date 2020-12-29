Writer of ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai unhappy with its Pakistani remake Web Desk | December 29, 2020 Aatish Kapadia writer of ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ called its Pakistani remake ‘daylight robbery’

Recently, there have been talks about Pakistani remake of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai which was a very famous indian sitcom. However, its writer Aatish Kapadia has expressed his disappointment over remake and called it ‘daylight robbery’.

According to an Indian newspaper, the producer and writer Aatish Kapadia took to his social media platform and expressed that he is not happy with the remake. He did not mention name of the show but he did say that the performances were awful.

“So much for copyright! And I don’t mean the technical copyright. I mean the shameful lack of conscience that those thieves displayed while lifting the show, lock stock and barrel! Waiting for poetic justice, if there’s any. Imitation is the best form of flattery, lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality,” Kapadia said.

"I mean getting inspired and having made a show on the lines of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is understandable. Khichdi had inspired many makers to come up with a show on the lines of Khichdi. The problem of course was that they didn’t understand the logic behind creating those illogical people,” he added.

“Similarly, inspired versions of Sarabhai have got it wrong, because they thought it was a show only about class conflict; which was just one aspect of it. Written by using inversion as a tool. But this blatant copy!? My god, it’s appalling. My request to my friends is to NOT give that show ‘views’, by chance you come across that daylight robbery," he further added.

After Kapadia’s statements, Actor Rajesh Kumar, who played role of Rosesh in the sitcom, expressed his disappointment as well.

“We got this as a Whatsapp forward and couldn’t believe that this has actually happened. This Pakistani show called Chana Jor Garam is a frame to frame copy. It’s a total copyright violation. They’ve destroyed the essence of the show, seems like they’ve not understood the show, to begin with, and made a complete mockery out of it. The humour is substandard. It’s a disaster,” Rajesh stated.

“Aatish Kapadia has rightly said, it’s a daylight robbery. To me, this is dacoity. People are taking advantage of the things available in our country and recreating a show without understanding the social structure it was based on, without knowing the storyline properly. They’re just making a circus out of it. It’s utterly ridiculous. I don’t think classic shows like this can be recreated,” he added.

“We don’t want to give them any publicity by talking much about it but we want to at least put this out this isn’t acceptable," he further added.