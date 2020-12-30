Sonam Kapoor wishes her little entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor on birthday Web Desk | December 30, 2020 Sister to Arjun Kapoor, Anshula celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday

Sonam Kapoor wishes her 'little entrepreneur' Anshula Kapoor on birthday

Sonam Kapoor has shared major throwback pictures on cousin Anshula Kapoor's birthday.

Sister of Arjun Kapoor, Anshula was never attracted to showbiz. The very talented Kapoor hence decided to try her luck in entrepreneurship.

Now as she celebrates her 30th birthday, cousin Sonam Kapoor did not shy away from appreciating her 'little entrepreneur.'

"My little entrepreneur. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good luck. I love you, Anshuuu. Miss you," wrote Sonam.





Earlier in the day, elder brother Arjun Kapoor also took time to wish his beloved baby sister.

He wrote, “Happy birthday anshulakapoor This year has been different to say the least but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling... love you.”

