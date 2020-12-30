Gigi Hadid is a fan of Pakistani spices which enjoyed during pregnancy Web Desk | December 30, 2020 The model has a cabinet full of Southeast Asian spices and condiments

Gigi Hadid loves herself some desi masalas.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, called 'post a picture of...', fans asked the American supermodel to share a random picture from September 15.

Gigi Hadid then revealed her very desi side, while sharing a cabinet full of South Asian spices and condiments.

She wrote, "lol I was a psycho pregnant person."

What caught everybody's attention in the picture was a box of Pakistan's very own 'Seekh Kabab Masala' in the corner.

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik, has Pakistani origins. The model herself belongs to a Palestinian family so it's understandable if the new mommy has her personal stash of desi spices.

