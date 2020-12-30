Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jet off to Jaipur for family vacation Web Desk | December 30, 2020 The Kapoors and Bhatts have come together for an epic start to New Year

After a special Christmas dinner date, both Kapoors and Bhatts have now landed in Jaipur.

Things have been going really well for love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who have brought their families together for a mini vacation.

As reported by Pinkvilla, "On Tuesday morning, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the airport with the Barfi actor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara. Now as they are already in Jaipur, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Alia have been sharing a few glimpses from their trip."



In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed he would have married Alia this year if it wasn't for the pandemic.

Talking about the wedding, Ranbir went on to say, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick that goal very soon in my life.”