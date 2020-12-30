Ahmed Ali Butt, Mehwish Hayat to host 2020 Lux Style Awards Web Desk | December 30, 2020 Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt are all set to host Lux Style Awards 2020

Ahmed Ali Butt, Mehwish Hayat to host 2020 Lux Style Awards

Recently, Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt announced that they will be hosting Lux Style Awards 2020 on their social media platforms.

This year the annual awards show will take place virtually on 31st December and both Hayat and Butt have been introduced as official hosts for the ceremony.





The duo is known for their witty comments and hilarious take on things so let’s hope they make it a fun night for the audience.

Moreover, the virtual event will show the Pakistani celebrities getting recognized for their work in fashion, music, films and TV dramas.

However, it’s not confirmed if the virtual event will just announced the winners or it will also show the nominees for the award.





We can only hope that the LSA 2020 does not disappoint the audience watching the event but things are going to be different as it’s going to be a virtual event for the first time.