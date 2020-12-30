Neetu Kapoor praises her children for support after Rishi Kapoors death Web Desk | December 30, 2020 Neetu Kapoor opened up about struggles after husband Rishi Kapoor’s death

Neetu Kapoor praises children for support after Rishi Kapoor’s death

On Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to express her feelings about husband Rishi Kapoor’s death. She thanked her children Rabir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor for supporting her throughout.

On 30th April, 67-year-old actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling cancer for two years.

Rishi’s wife Neetu expressed her feelings about his death on Instagram, she shared a series of photos with late husband and both her children.

Alongside the pictures, the 62-year-old wrote an emotional and heartfelt caption that read as “2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!!”





“Then Covid happened I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo” she concluded.