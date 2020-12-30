French designer Pierre Cardin passes away Web Desk | December 30, 2020 Pierre Cardin was a French designer who died at the age of 98

PIA uniform French designer Pierre Cardin passes away

On Tuesday, French designer Pierre Cardin, 98, passed away at a hospital located in western Paris. In 1922 he was born in Italy but as a child he immigrated to France.

In 1966, Cardin designed Pakistan International Airline (PIA)’s uniform. For winters he designed a green uniform, whereas, for summers he introduced fawn colored uniform.

Pierre has also worked for Christian Dior and later launched his won brand. He received both criticism and appreciation for his savvy business style.



Cardin was also designer Jean Paul Gaultier’s mentor. Moreover, in later years he did not launch any runway collections but remained prominent in industry as he attended events and parties of designers.

France’s Academy of Fine Arts tweeted “It is with great sadness that the members of the Academy of Fine Arts announce the death of their fellow member Pierre Cardin”.