Chrissy Teigen looks happy while revealing she has been sober for a month Web Desk | December 30, 2020 Chrissy Teigen looked extremely happy in a video while revealing she has been sober for four weeks

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen shared a video of herself with her 33.5 million followers. In the video, Teigen revealed she has been sober for four weeks.

One of her fans commented under the post saying, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

The 25-year-old was quick to respond to the comment and wrote “4 weeks sober”.

Many fans were happy for her and appreciated her for being so honest. One of them wrote, “I just got sober as well!! Beautiful!!! I love this!!”

“Keep going beautiful! One day at a time,” another commented.

“Chrissy, love seeing you out with the energy and positive vibes. You are so strong,” another one chirped.

Previously, Chrissy suffered from pregnancy loss and has been open about her feelings.