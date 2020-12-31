Pregnant Anushka Sharma embraces motherhood in new shoot Web Desk | December 31, 2020 The mommy-to-be slipped into an oversized off-white coat paired with baggy pants

Pregnant Anushka Sharma embraces motherhood in new shoot: See Photo

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, has elegantly captured her pregnancy in her latest magazine cover.

In a recent Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress flaunted her beautiful baby bump as she posed for Vogue India.

"Capturing this for myself , for life ! vogueindia , this was fun," captioned Anushka alongside the picture.



The mommy-to-be slipped into an oversized off-white coat paired with baggy pants.

The radiant Anushka Sharma looked beautiful than ever in her pregnancy glow.











