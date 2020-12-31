Pregnant Anushka Sharma embraces motherhood in new shoot

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, has elegantly captured her pregnancy in her latest magazine cover.
In a recent Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress flaunted her beautiful baby bump as she posed for Vogue India.
"Capturing this for myself , for life ! vogueindia , this was fun," captioned Anushka alongside the picture.
The mommy-to-be slipped into an oversized off-white coat paired with baggy pants.
The radiant Anushka Sharma looked beautiful than ever in her pregnancy glow.
{{excerpt}}