Momina Mustehsan room service orders will make you crave naan: See Photo Web Desk | December 31, 2020 Momina Mustehsan posted an adorable picture of herself, ordering room service.

Momina Mustehsan is every foodie girl ever in her latest photo.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the singer posted an adorable picture of herself ordering room service.

"Room Service: How many naan would you like with your food?"

"Me: Umm.. bahut saray," captioned Momina with her photo.

In the picture, the Afreen singer perfectly curled up into her hotel bed as she placed an order for her food.

The talented vocalist donned a blue shirt paired with classic denim.

Take a look: