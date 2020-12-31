Hardik Pandya, Nataša celebrate baby Agastyas five-month birthday Web Desk | December 31, 2020 The couple cut a gigantic fondant icing cake picturing a reindeer for this special occasion

Hardik Pandya, Nataša celebrate baby Agastya's five-month birthday

The Pandyas are cherishing the apple of their eye, baby Agastya, as he turns five months old.

Born to cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian model Nataša Stanković, Agastya is one of the most adorable celebrity children as we speak.

Now that the sugar bunch has turned five months old, the parents are celebrating his little milestone with family.

The couple cut a gigantic fondant icing cake picturing a reindeer for this special occasion.

In the pictures, fans could see baby Agastya adorably sitting in father Hardik's lap while mother Nataša happily posing beside the father-son duo.





Hardik Pandya announced his engagement toNataša Stanković early January this year. After son's birth, the couple is now waiting to get married.