Zara Noor Abbas shares adventurous tales from her first desert visit

Zara Noor Abbas let it all sink in as she made her first visit to a desert.

Now as the actress recently made a trip to Dubai,the 30-year-old made sure to mark that item off her wishlist.

Sharing the life-changing experience with her fans on Instagram, the Khamoshi actress wrote:

"I had never been to a desert. Only heard stories of it. I have been deeply connected with water, but never knew that sand dunes will make a different and unique place in my heart. And my first experience had to be in Dubai. The city of gold turning into dreams.

"Thank you mydubai for hosting us. visit.dubai and platinumheritage for this amazing experience," captioned Zara.





On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas is currently promoting her new TV drama Phaans. The drama also features Sami Khan in a lead role.

