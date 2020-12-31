From Alif to Mere Paas Tum Ho: Pakistani dramas that won hearts in 2020 Web Desk | December 31, 2020 These serials became the only source of entertainment for all of us amid lockdown

Pakistani drama industry has definitely produced some exceptional serials this year.

These serials basically became the only source of entertainment for all of us amid lockdown.

Before 2020 ends, let's take a look back and recall all these masterpieces that kept us glued to the television screens day and night.

Mere Paas Tum Ho

Writer: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Director: Nadeem Baig

Main Cast: Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Shees Sajjad Gul, Savera Nadeem.

Mere Paas Tum Ho is the story of a middle class man who strives through his means to make his wife happy.

Alif

Writer: Umera Ahmed

Director: Haseeb Hassan

Main Cast: Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly, Ahsan Khan, Kubra Khan, Pehlaaj Hussain, Manzar Sehbai, Saleem Mairaj, and others.

Alif is the story of a famous director who sets off on a spiritual journey to find Allah.

Ehd-e-Wafa

Writer: Mustafa Afridi

Director: Saife Hassan

Main Cast: Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Ahad Raza Mir, Alizeh Shah, Zara Noor Abbas, Wahaj Ali, Hajra Yamin.

Ehd-e-Wafa is a very patriotic journey of four friends who live through the ups and downs of lives for their beloved nation.

Dushman-e-Jaan

Writer: Sarwat Nazeer

Director: Amin Iqbal

Main Cast: Mohib Mirza, Tooba Siddique, Madiha Imam, Irfan Khoosat, Kashif Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Imran Peerzada.

Dushman-e-Jaan is a grieving yet heartwarming tale of dark personalities characters coming across each other.

Pyaar ke Sadqay

Writer: Zanjabeel Asim Shah

Director: Farooq Rind

Main Cast: Yumna Zaidi, Bilal Abbas Khan, Omair Rana, Atiqa Odho, Yashma Gill, Srha Asghar.

Pyar Ke Sadqay is a story of a brave and daunting woman who does not need a man to complete her.

Deewangi

Writer: Sadia Akhtar

Director: Zeeshan Ahmed

Main Cast: Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari, Ali Abbas, Mehmood Aslam, Ismat Zaidi, Faiza Gillani, Zoya Nasir.

Deewangi is the story of an ambitious girl who is driven to work hard to break free from the shackles of poverty.