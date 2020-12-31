Aiman and Minal Khans father passes away in Karachi Web Desk | December 31, 2020 Aiman and Minal Khan’s father passes away in Karachi

Pakistani drama stars Aiman and Minal Khan's father passed away on Thursday, in Karachi. The news was announced on Instagram by Aiman’s husband Muneeb Butt.

Turning to his Instagram, the actor shared the sad news about his father-in-law's death.

"Aiman Minaal's father has passed away! Innallilahi Wainna Ilaaehi Rajionn. Namaz e Janaza Masjid and time will update soon [sic]," said the actor.

Earlier this months, the twin sisters had requested their fans and followers to pray for their father's health.

“Please pray for my father’s health. He’s extremely sick,” Minal had written on her Instagram Story a few days ago. Muneeb’s fans and friends from the industry were quick to respond to the news with prayers for the deceased and the family members.