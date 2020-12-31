Ayeza Khan enters the list of most-followed celebrities on Instagram Web Desk | December 31, 2020 Ayeza Khan joins the list of most-followed celebrities on Instagram

Pakistani superstar actress Ayeza Khan has joined the club of the most followed celebrities on Instagram.

The Mehar Posh star has recently reached 7.8 million followers on the social media platform. She has now joined the list with drama actress Aiman Khan. Aiman was the first Pakistani actress to hold the record.

Meanwhile, the Mere Paas Tum Ho famed Ayeza, posted a gorgeous click and simply captioned it, followed by the heart emoticon, “Waiting for 2021.”





Within hew hours, the post received a lot of praise and thousands of hearts and likes. Ayeza’s fans dropped appreciating comments and filled the thread with wishes for the new year in advance.





Ayeza, who is an avid social media user has recently treated her fans with her stunning vacation snaps with her family.