Minal Khan and Yasir Hussain to pair-up for upcoming telefilm ‘Pyaas Web Desk | December 31, 2020 Minal Khan and Yasir Hussain pair-up for upcoming telefilm ‘Pyaas’

Pakistan’s popular drama actress and model Minal Khan will be sharing the screen with actor Yasir Hussain for the first time in their upcoming telefilm,Pyaas.

The Syed Wajahat Hussain directorial Pyaas will address the critical issue of water scarcity and struggles of women in the rural areas of the country.





The Jalan famed actress took to social media and shared her experience and insights into the story. She wrote, "Shameem is a window for me to look into the life of underprivileged women of Kohala Paien, Haripur who walk through many miles to fetch water for their daily use."

Minal posted some BTS snaps, giving a sneak-peak from the film and her time on set. She continued writing, "Portraying a girl who goes through all this was really a lifetime experience for me. We consume water daily but don't realise how precious it could be, for someone living nearby."

"Good luck, Wajahat bhai and thank you for giving me a challenging character. I am available in all my capacity for any such opportunity next time too," the Hasad actress posted, expressing her willingness to work on comparable exciting projects like this in the future.





Written by Imran Nazir, Pyaas is a Sheher Productions project. The cast includes, Adnan Shah Tipu and Madiha Rizvi in supporting roles. However, no release date has been announced yet.