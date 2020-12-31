Srha Asghar ties the knot, shares beautiful snaps from her Nikkah ceremony Web Desk | December 31, 2020 Srha Asghar tied the knot and shared beautiful snaps from her Nikkah ceremony

Pakistani actress and model Srha Asghar tied the knot on Wednesday in a simple wedding ceremony.

The Pyaar kay Sadkey famed star has recently shared pictures from her Nikkah and Mayun occasion in her Instagram Stories. She looked extremely stunning in her beautiful and simple white and gold ensemble for Nikkah. She completed her look with minimal makeup and a beautiful red velvet shawl.





Taking to Instagram, Srha also also posted a beautiful click with her husband Umer and captioned the picture, “From today till infinity.”





Her husband, Umer ‘Lala’ Murtaza also shared pictures with his newly-wed wife on his own Instagram page. The couple looked beautiful together. In the caption he wrote, "Finally!”

Check out more pictures from her wedding here.



