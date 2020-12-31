Shahbaz Shigri pens loving note for Aima Baig, says she is the most beautiful human being Web Desk | December 31, 2020 Shahbaz Shigri pens loving note for Aima Baig, says she is the most beautiful human being

Pakistani actor Shahbaz Shigri has penned a beautiful loving note for his girlfriend singer Aima Baig. He called her the “most beautiful human being”.

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star shared a beautiful picture of the two, taken at Aima’s sister’s wedding, he expressed his love and wrote in the caption that, “The most beautiful, amazing, magnanimous and wholesomely awesome human being I have ever met in my life, and that’s Aima next to him.”





Giving a little touch of humor to his loving note, he continued saying, “I’m kidding. All those descriptive words actually apply to her, and still, they aren’t enough.”

The two have appearances together on various occasions and fans love their couple.

He also thanked Aima for tolerating him, adding: “I promise it only gets worst, so hold on tight.” The beautiful couple made things official earlier this year as Shigri announced the news on social media.





In an Instagram post, he revealed that Aima is his “better half”. Sharing a picture of himself and the singer in Los Angeles, Shigri completely in love with her smile added that she is his “partner in crime, homie, companion and a whole bunch of other things which, if I began listing down, would turn up the cringe level to a million”.