Amitabh Bachchans grand daughter Aaradhya joins him in a music recording session Web Desk | December 31, 2020 Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya collaborated for a music recording session at the end of 2020

Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter Aaradhya joins him in a music recording session

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has surely proved that age is just a number as he is in full energy to complete his new projects.

This time, the superstar has got an adorable company while recording his latest musical project.

The 78-year-old Big B has been joined by his cute little grand-daughter Aaradhya. The Pink star took to social media to share his family snaps as he was joined by Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at a recording studio.

Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, "when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music."





Looking at the pictures, fans have been wondering what the Bachchan family is planning to release at the end of the year.

In the photo, 9-year-old Aaradhya and the Piku star can be seen standing in front of the recording mic to work on a year-end project. Big B and Aaradhya shared beautiful smiles as the two have collaborated for a project.

He also shared a full glimpse of the recording studio with Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and him. On the other hand, proud parents, Abhishek and Aishwarya recorded Aaradhya and Big B's musical moments.

Sharing a tweet and an image of Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya and himself, Big B wrote, "T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal !Better off making music with the family .."